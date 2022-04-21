Happy Spring! I’d like to share with you our Services and New Materials available soon! Keep reading for more information on happenings at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
Next week on Thursday, April 28th, Game Night at HCMPL is back! Mark your calendar for an evening of board games and fun. Join us from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Main Branch. This is your chance to play a classic game with old friends or learn a brand new game, and is an opportunity to meet like-minded people. Best of all, its free! Play our games or bring your own!
Introducing HCMPL’s Record Revival Collection! Go Retro with Vintage Music on Vinyl! Beginning on May 3rd, patrons will have to opportunity to check out vinyl records as well as record players. Experience classic music how it was first heard with artists like Etta James, The Beatles, Billie Holiday, Elvis Presley, Miles Davis, Ray Charles, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton — and so many more! For more information on our collection policy or what artists we have available, stop by the library or check out: https://publiclibrary.org/record-revival-collection/.
Thanks to a grant from First Christian Church, Madisonville, HCMPL will soon have a Makerspace! HCMPL’s Makerspace will provide an access point for patrons to learn about and use tools in creativity and design in a collaborative and welcoming setting. We hope to have general crafting items, robotics, puzzles and brain teasers, STEAM equipment, Minecraft EDU, a sewing machine and other fiber crafting items, and a button maker. If you have a suggestion for items for our Makerspace, we’d love to hear it! Please email Ashley at: marketing@publiclibrary.org.
Lastly, an announcement I’m very excited about — We will be adding Board Games for checkout to our Library Of Things! We will have classics & more modern table-top RPGs (role-playing games). Look for our Board Game Collection in early summer!
