Dawsonians, vacationers, and local kayak enthusiasts had reason to celebrate just over three weeks ago when Amanda and Jim Edwards rebranded a popular Tradewater River attraction and opened for business.
Tradewater Kayaking, LLC, located at Tradewater Park 109 South (across the street from Lakeview Drive), has been in full operating order since the unofficial start of summer—when local schools were dismissed for the seasonal break.
“We wanted to offer family fun at an affordable price,” Amanda said. “Jim and I want to let everyone know what our area has to offer and bring some positive light to our little town.”
On Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tradewater Kayaking, LLC, offers kayak and canoe rentals and shuttle service. The price of the two-mile or five-mile excursion with “boat” rental is $20, while the cost of the seven-mile trip with rental is $30. If you wish to have an adventure with Tradewater Kayaking on Monday through Friday, you can make a reservation by calling (270)399-9501. The shuttle fee with your own kayak or canoe is $10.
Three weeks into The Edwards’ new business venture, Amanda says their favorite aspect of the kayaking service so far is “most definitely seeing all the smiles and meeting so many new faces.”
Jim and Amanda aren’t limiting the future of their operation to kayaks and canoes. Future plans include “zip lines for the kids and an inflatable screen for family movie nights,” she said. “We are in the process of expanding and cleaning, and look forward to serving our community.”
According to Amanda, excursions are “weather and water-level permitting.”
For more information, prospective patrons can join the “Tradewater Kayaking LLC” community on Facebook.
“Our town has taken some pretty devastating hits over the last several months, but the love in Dawson is amazing,” Amanda concluded. “We can’t wait to see you on the river!”
