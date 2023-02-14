Even as Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) coordinators were being honored around the commonwealth as part of state-wide FRYSC appreciation week last week, there was a bill being discussed in the state senate that had many people involved in FRYSC up in arms. According to the bill summary, it appeared the bill intended to do away with the program and replace it with the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS), the same organization that oversees programs like foster care, food stamps and domestic violence prevention.
Unfortunately it appears that the intent of the bill was completely misrepresented by the bill summary, resulting a state-wide backlash. The end result is that proposed changes to FRYSC have been removed from the bill, and the school-based organization will remain the same.
When Senate Bill 48 was introduced, the online summary was almost as long as many full bills. Not surprising, with as ambitious a goal as lies behind it.
The bill’s sponsor is Stephen Meredith, senator for District 5, which includes Ohio, Breckenridge, Butler, Grayson, and Meade counties. He said it is his intent to streamline what has become the largest agency in state government.
“It came as a result of a task force we had this summer to look at the reorganization of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services,” he explained. “My bill (contains) the recommendations that came out of that task force.”
One particular section of the proposal sparked major concern in offices across the state, those of directors of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers. Those sites, located on school campuses, meet a variety of needs of students and their families.
The bill, which is 135 pages long, intended to dissolve the FRYSC office in Frankfort within the current cabinet structure, while leaving the school-based FRYSC offices untouched. But because of the overwhelming backlash from FRYSC personnel and school districts, Meredith said Monday he had removed the section that would have placed the agency under the umbrella of the Department of Education and Workforce Development. He added he was afraid that one section would torpedo the entire proposal.
“What’s interesting about this is, of all the recommendations that came out of the task force, this is one that is least impacted,” he said.
The senator said he had received numerous nervous emails regarding the changes for FRYSC, but no one ever asked about the intent of the bill itself.
“The Cabinet of Health and Family Services is the largest cabinet in state government,” Meredith explained. “They have over 7,000 employees. They are responsible for the allocation of about $30 billion in state and federal funds. We want to make it more effective, more efficient, and more responsive to our constituents in Kentucky.”
Meredith related that during the hearings held over the summer, FRYSC Director Melissa Goins told legislators it did not matter to whom her office answered, the mission and the work would remain the exact same.
“Of all the programs we offer in the state of Kentucky, FRYSC is one of the very best,” he added. “I don’t know of any other area that has more respect from the General Assembly for what they’ve accomplished. It has nothing to do with their doing a good job or a bad job. That’s totally irrelevant.”
Formed in 1990 by the Kentucky Educational Reform Act (KERA), FRYSC is an adjunct to the Kentucky Department of Education. Its mission is to “remove non-academic barriers to learning as a means to enhance student academic success.”
Moving the agency from CFHS to the Depart of Education and Workforce Development “aligns those responsibilities and accountabilities to where we want to place them,” Meredith said.
The draft of the bill included the possibility of moving FRYSC to the Department of Community Based Services, but the senator said that was an error. The legislature had no intention of making that move.
“I’m not looking at just today,” he said. “I’m looking at ten years down the road. I think over the next decade we are going to have to give funding priority to education and workforce development.”
Rapidly rising inflation, low workforce participation, and the changing economy are all factors in bringing FRYSC under the umbrella of education. It would have ensured funding for the agency as budget priorities change in the coming years, Meredith stated.
The bill went to committee Tuesday, but with an amendment that would leave FRYSC in the CHFS.
Hopkins County schools did not respond to a request for comment on the bill by press time. Hopkins County Schools are served by 13 FRYSC coordinators, while Dawson Springs Independent Schools has one.
Greg Bowles, a Hopkins County native and assistant superintendent for Webster County Schools, serves as his district’s liaison for FRYSC. He oversees the daily operations of the three offices in that county.
When asked about his response to the bill, he believed the best approach to the agency is “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
“We don’t need to move from underneath that cabinet,” he said. “(Because of) the successes we’ve had over time, that’s why we want to stay where we are.”
Bowels added that he believes the variety of services FRYSC has been able to provide for students and their families comes from being a part of CHFS. He feared a change would affect what the local offices would be able to do.
“It would have been a shift in funds and the way it was managed,” he stated. “Not knowing what it would look like had things shifted was a concern. There was too much unknown.”
Bowles said he had not heard the testimony given by Goins in the summer hearings, so he declined to comment on the difference between her stance on the move and that of local directors.
He added that he was not aware if any effort was made by anyone in the lower levels of the FRYSC hierarchy to contact the legislature about the specifics of the bill and its effect on local offices.
