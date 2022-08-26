Dog walkers should respect property
To the editor,
Do you live in the city limits of Madisonville, on a side street or subdivision, and you as a homeowner or responsible renter, tired and frustrated with all the dog walkers leaving their nice, large property to allow their one to three dogs in tow to pee and defecate in your yard for “you” to clean it up?
When you have up to 12-14 dogs walked from 7 a.m. till after midnight, seven days a week, that is a lot of dog feces to clean up, especially if you care what your yard looks like or don’t want to mow in it. If your property is a hot spot for rude dog walkers, please contact all seven bodies of city government, six council members and Mayor Cotton and let them know this is not alright.
I’m told there is a city ordinance against this offense. Then I ask these seven bodies of Madisonville government to inform and educate the public and countless dog walkers since they have many media outlets at their disposal.
I wrote my letter to all seven bodies of government, awaiting their call or visit.
Belinda Beth Adcock
Madisonville
