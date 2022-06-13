Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Monday:
Justin D. Prosser was charged on Friday with speeding at 21 mph over the limit, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to signal and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Courtney Ward was charged on Friday with disorderly conduct and fleeing/evading police on foot.
Jason Matthew Durham was charged on Friday with burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.
Cody Lee Parker was charged on Friday with failure to appear and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Kevin Adamson as charged on Friday with failure to appear, excessive windshield tint and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Ronald R. Cline was charged on Friday with engaging in organized crime.
Davis Demoss was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
Krisann Alexus Duffus was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
Christopher L. Davenport was charged on Friday with being a fugitive from another state.
Cody Aaron Davis was charged on Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to signal.
Cameron Oglesby was charged on Friday with criminal mischief, menacing, assault and failure to appear.
Daven G. Ward was charged on Saturday with failure to appear.
Harold L. Daugherty was charged on Saturday with failure to appear, no motorcycle operator’s license, failure to maintain insurance, speeding at more than 26 mph over the limit, fleeing or evading police, disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, receiving stolen propery (over $1,000 but less than $10,000), possession of drug paraphernalia and no registration plate.
Amber Dawn Sheets was charged on Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Skylar M. McReynolds was charged on Saturday with violating a Kentucky DVO and resisting arrest.
Roger McCarty was charged on Saturday with failure to appear.
Dominic Don Lucas Morse was charged on Sunday with possession of meth and failure to appear.
Gregory D. Childress was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Donald Ray Bourland was charged on Monday with assault and strangulation.
Tyler Craig was charged on Monday with giving false ID.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Monday:
Amanda D. Barnes was charged on Friday with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shaquille D. Jernigan was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.