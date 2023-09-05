Q: I’ve always worked hard and paid my own way. I pride myself on my good deeds and moral life. So, why will not my good deeds and exemplary life make me right with God?
A: It’s commendable you’ve worked, help others and lived an exemplary life, but these things will not make you right with God. The problem is all people are sinful and God is holy. Your personal goodness does not remove your sinfulness. The Bible declares, “Your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear” (Is. 59:29:2).
Jesus is the only bridge available between sinful man and holy God. He was conceived by the Holy Spirit and born of a virgin, which means He didn’t inherit the sinful nature passed down from Adam, which made Him fit to be our Savior. Furthermore, He lived a perfectly sinless life. Thus, He makes God’s grace available to all. “There is one God and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (1 Tim. 2:5).
To become right with God, we must trust Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and receive Him by personal invitation. “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast” (Eph. 2:8, 9). We are saved by God’s grace through trusting in Christ; and a changed life is the natural response to God’s goodness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.