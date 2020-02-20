Former Congressman Carroll Hubbard, whose license to practice law was suspended for lying under oath when he denied calling an opposing lawyer and her wife “pitiful, fat, ugly lesbians,” has been practicing without a license, court records show.
Hubbard was suspended last April for 60 days.
But under Kentucky Supreme Court rules, such sanctions don’t expire until the suspended lawyer submits proof he has complied with all their terms and shown he is current on continuing legal education requirements.
The Kentucky Bar Association website still lists Hubbard as a suspended “former member.”
Court records from Calloway, Marshall and McCracken counties show that Hubbard filed pleadings and made court appearances for eight clients in five cases while suspended.
He withdrew Feb. 6 from a case in which he had represented a Calloway County defendant charged with possession of methamphetamine after Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust learned Hubbard hadn’t regained his license and questioned whether the resolution of the case would be valid.
“It wasn’t worth continuing if he wasn’t licensed,” Foust told The Courier Journal.
Hubbard, who is running for the state House of Representatives as a Republican, did not respond to an email and his voice mailbox was full.
In an affidavit he filed with the Kentucky Bar Association in December, he said that he assumed he was automatically reinstated last June, at the end of his 60-day suspension.
“No person ever told me different!” he wrote.
He told WPSD, a Paducah TV station, last month that he was stunned to find out his suspension hadn’t ended. And in both the interview and the affidavit, he blamed his lawyer, Guthrie True, for not telling him that.
“During the 60 days, (my lawyer) admits, ‘I forgot about Hubbard,’ ” he told the station. He said True was busy defending Jerry Lundergan, a former state Democratic Party chairman who was found guilty in September 2019 of funneling illegal campaign contributions to his daughter Alison Lundergan Grimes’ 2014 U.S. Senate campaign.
True noted that in a motion filed before the suspension, Hubbard told the Supreme Court that he was 81 years old and intended to retire March 1, 2019.
True said he didn’t know that Hubbard intended to keep practicing and that there was no reason to submit an affidavit of compliance, given Hubbard’s intention to retire.
Hubbard, who represented the state’s 1st Congressional District as a Democrat from 1975 to 1993, was previously disbarred after pleading guilty in 1994 to charges stemming from an investigation into a House banking scandal.
He admitted that he obstructed justice by staging a burglary of his district office to make it appear his campaign and House bank records had been stolen and that he misappropriated more than $50,000 in campaign money for illegal use.
Hoping to stave off prosecution, he worked as a Justice Department informant under the code name “Elmer Fudd” and later famously told the Washington Post that for more than six months, “I was an FBI slave.”
In 2001, the Kentucky Bar Association’s board of governors voted 16-0 against reinstating him to practice, but the state Supreme Court found he was of “good moral character” and voted unanimously to return his law license.
In the more recent controversy, Hubbard admitted he lied under oath when he denied sending a document to opposing counsel Alisha Kay Bobo referring to her and her wife in derogatory, homophobic terms.
In a unanimous opinion last April imposing the 60-day suspension, which Hubbard agreed to, the court said he also admitted that he filed a judicial misconduct complaint against the presiding judge, Deanna Wise Henschel, to retaliate against her, then spread the news about the complaint to another family court lawyer, Tiffany Gabehart Poindexter, without disclosing that he had filed it.
The court ordered him to pay $1,062 in costs and to give written letters of apology to all four women, which they said he has done.
Poindexter said it appeared the letters were written by another lawyer.
His letter to Bobo began, “I write in compliance with the opinion and order entered by the Supreme Court of Kentucky concerning my disciplinary proceeding.”
