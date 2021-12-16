One of the wonderful things about being human is our ability to tell and listen to stories. There are plenty of stories that are written to demonstrate a moral or make a political or social statement. We call these novels, and they are one of the ways that we can approach truth.
There is another group of stories that are not written down — at least not immediately. These are the stories that are generated from events in our lives. Sometimes they will carry with them some moral or social point, but that is not why they are told. They are told because we all have the need to tell others what has happened. These stories are raw, unedited, full of pain and passion. Giving them meaning is the furthest thing from our mind.
Telling others is the beginning of being able to process the immensity of what has happened to us. And we will continue to tell what happened for the rest of our lives. We will be stunned for a while. Each time we will edit it just a little. Each telling becomes clearer over time — usually focusing on one or two details seared into our lives as the rest of the details fade.
It does not take long for that soul piercing and often unhelpful question surface — “Why?” There will be those who will ask the question who have little right to answer it because the answer they offer serves their own ends. There will be no shortage of answers — none of them, none, will be sufficient. Most will range from something that may make us feel better to those who will use it to their advantage.
Even if one can explain scientifically how such a disaster happens, it does not tell us why. The best theology might be able to get close. We usually land on a cliché that helps us but does little to move us toward any satisfactory, “Why?”
From my own experience of personal and shared disasters, I have found it rather useless to try to explain things. I gave up that business long ago. I cannot tell anyone that everything will be alright. I do not have that prescience or that power. I can encourage, go short on words and longer on action, and be present when I am able.
I have also learned that I do not have to have an explanation to find meaning. Meaning for me, when related to disaster, has been a similar experience to joy. It sneaks up on me, sometimes years later.
I have also learned that my experience and the way that I make sense of life does not hold for others. We may all be searching together, but we are not doing it as a group. It is like grief. (And every community hit by the recent storms in in the midst of massive communal grief).Each person has their own journey to make. We cannot do it for each other, but we can walk together as we work through it.
“God is our refuge and strength,
a very present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear though the earth should change,
though the mountains shake in the heart of the sea;
though its waters roar and foam,
though the mountains tremble with its tumult.” (Psalm 46:1-3, RSV).
May the God of life and death, the God who knows us, and the God who calls us to be united as His children be with all of those who have suffered loss in the recent storms. May he give us all the strength and courage to go forward together while never forgetting what has happened. Meaning will come — don’t rush it.
