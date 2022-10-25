Last Saturday the Hopkins County Central Storm Cross Country Team competed in the Region 1 Class 2A in Benton .
Lady Storm Siena Welch was the top girls finisher for the Storm with a 23rd finish with a time 34:15.02.
In the Boys 5k James Adams was the top finish for the Storm at 27th and a time of 20:52.23. Tucker Young finished 30th with a time of 21:37.58.
Both dams and Young qualified for the State Cross Country Meet this Friday in Paris, Kentucky.
Teammates Alex Ray finished 32nd, Landon Posey 33rd, Sam Martin 34th, Todd Payne 35th, and Mason McConnell finished 39th.
