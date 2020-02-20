Seemed like the University of Kentucky had about three different kinds of nights on its basketball trip to LSU.
When UK was hitting from the outside, it was being called the best game of its season on Tuesday night.
There were seven minutes left and UK held a 7-point lead at LSU. Over the next three minutes, Nate Sestina made a couple of 3-pointers, Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards made jumpers, then it was a 14-point advantage.
Then, the cool off came for the Wildcats, and they lost point guard Ashton Hagans with a reported thigh injury.
LSU tried to take advantage, cutting that lead to five before finally losing 79-76.
The word on Hagans as of Wednesday night was that he was day-to-day, from Calipari on his radio show. Still, Tuesday night some lineup watchers had to have been wondering just what UK would look like without its sophomore backcourt leader.
UK coach John Calipari said he didn’t ask Hagans about his condition Tuesday after the game.
Maybe Calipari gave a playful nudge to Hagans when the team met after surviving LSU.
“I didn’t ask him. I did tell the team, ‘Boy, we played well without Ashton,’ ” Calipari said Tuesday night. “That will get him back fast.”
If UK had to go forward without Hagans, what would the team look like with Quickley running the point?
The sophomore shooting guard has emerged as one of the most dangerous offensive players at clutch time in the SEC.
Quickley has scored in double figures in a career-best 15 straight games. He was averaging 17.8 points per game before the LSU game with 31 3-pointers on 43.1% shooting from long range during that run.
He scored a team-high 21 points with six assists and three steals.
Quickley was asked about Hagans absence after the LSU game.
“If he doesn’t play, that’s a big piece that we will be missing,” Quickley said. “Obviously Defensive Player of the Year in the SEC. “We need Ashton. He’s a big part of what we do offensively and defensively. He hit a lot of 3s today, so I’m happy for him. He’s just a really big part of what we do so we need him.”
Calipari wants to get Tyrese Maxey going again.
“I’ve got to get Tyrese down the stretch playing better,” Calipari said. “I mean, he’s bank missing shots that could end the game. Like, bank missing.
“We’ve got to get him to where he has a different mentality. Again, he’s a freshman that we expect him to be a junior.”
UK is so much better with two or three guards driving, going to the basket, getting fouled and hitting free throws.
The rest of the Wildcats joined the scoring club in the second half against LSU.
Kentucky enjoyed a sizzling second half, shooting 73.9% from the field (17 of 23).
It opened the floor and drove to the basket before Hagans went out.
“Second half he just said, the (heck) with that, we’re just going to spread them and drive them” LSU coach Will Wade said of Calipari’s plan. “He ran all that over-under stuff, got the mismatch and then drove the (heck) out of us to the front of the rim.”
