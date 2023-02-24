The House passed HB 63 on Tuesday, legislation that will modernize statutes for members of the military in Kentucky.
Filed by Rep. Steve Bratcher, an Elizabethtown Republican, the legislation includes provisions that update statutes to include Space Force and existing laws to include female veterans.
“Our laws must reflect changes within our Armed Forces,” Bratcher said in a statement. “With the addition of the U.S. Space Force, it is crucial we expand state veteran benefits to include those who will retire from this branch of our national defense. I am proud to sponsor this bill so that every person serving has the benefits they deserve.”
Specifically, the legislation changes KRS to include Space Force in the definition of military services. Although there is not a Space Force base in Kentucky, retirees from the branch will live in Kentucky, Bratcher said, and HB 63 ensures they qualify for state veterans’ benefits.
“KRS only identifies Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines as military,” he said. “So, in order to include the Space Force in any benefits, we had to change the definition. It was just a cleanup bill just to change the definition.”
The legislation also eliminates gender preference by adding “or her” to the section pertaining to residency status at the time of entry into active service, the release said.
Additionally, the legislation proposes to add the National Guard Reserve to the protections interstate compact and will come at no cost to the state, the release said.
For information about this legislation and other bills, go to legislature.ky.gov.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.