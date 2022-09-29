Schedule of events:
1 p.m.: the South Union Band, a bluegrass band will perform
1:45 p.m.: the Lighthouse Vocal band, a country/gospel group will perform
2:30 p.m.: the Bright Life Farms Choir, an inspirational group will perform
2:45 p.m.:1st raffle drawing
3 p.m.: Glassy & Grassy, bluegrass band will perform
3:45 p.m.: 2nd raffle drawing
4 p.m.: Maxwell Stone, an American/blues band will perform
4:45 p.m.: 3rd and grand prize raffle
5 p.m.: Alonzo Pennington, a blues/rock band will perform
