Six shots fired at occupants of a vehicle on South Dixie Boulevard in Radcliff resulted in two arrests including an 18-year-old charged with attempted murder.
According to the citation, Exavien DeWayne Martin, 18, Radcliff, fired a 9mm semi-automatic handgun at least six times at two people inside a vehicle traveling north Wednesday afternoon on Dixie between Gateway Crossing and Centennial Avenue.
Martin was in a gold 2005 Nissan Altima and missed the individuals inside the car, police said, striking the left exterior of the car.
Martin’s vehicle was found with him inside and a weapon was recovered from him, the citation said. During the arrest, 24 grams of suspected marijuana also was found inside Martin’s shorts along with the handgun.
Also arrested was Quincey Demond Miliken, 22, Radcliff. The citation said Miliken was operating the Nissan Altima on a highway knowing there was a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber handgun in the glove box of the car. The citation said Martin’s possession of a handgun was known to Miliken, who reportedly is a convicted felon.
Martin was charged with two counts of attempted murder plus possession of marijuana. He is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond. The bond was increased to $500,000 during his arraignment Thursday.
Attempted murder is a Class B felony punishable between 10 to 20 years, if convicted.
Miliken was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property which was a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 cash bond. Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon is a Class C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison, if convicted.
His bond was set at $5,000 upon arraignment Thursday in Hardin District Court.
Representatives of the Radcliff Police Department said they are unable to comment on the case because it is an active investigation.
