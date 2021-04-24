Hopkins County Central picked up their second win of the season on Friday over Fort Campbell. Meanwhile in the pool, Ryan Farmer improved from last year in the state diving meet.
Baseball
Hopkins County Central 21, Fort Campbell 11 (5 innings): There were runs aplenty in Mortons Gap as the hometown fans saw the Storm come out on top.
Central gave up 10 runs in the fourth which made it 11-9 Fort Campbell, but the Storm came back in the bottom half of the inning with five runs and seven more in the fifth to end it early.
Sage Hight recorded four RBI’s while Logan Scarbrough drove in three runs hitting right behind him in the batting order.
Tyler McKinney earned the win on the mound for Central coming in relief as starter Chase Brasher was handed a no-decision.
Diving
Madisonville’s Ryan Farmer finished 11th on Wednesday in the diving portion of the KHSAA State Meet. Farmer’s Top 20 finish is a vast improvement from his 40th place finish a year ago.
The swimming portion of the meet will be held today with Madisonville diving in at Russell County.
Softball
Buter County 12, Hopkins County Central 2 (5 innings): Central’s two runs came in the top of the first off of a RBI double by Baylen Young and a RBI single by Hallie Hollis, but that’s all the offense could manufacture for Central on Friday.
Keira Bryan was saddled with the loss giving up 12 runs — seven earned — on 11 hits including a home run.
Track and Field
Hopkins County Central took the win for the girls with 39 points to Madisonville’s 36 and Dawson Springs 27, but the Maroons came out on top for the boys with 68 points to Central’s 52 and 36 points for Dawson.
Central’s Sarah Keown took the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.71 seconds — almost a full second ahead of the field. She also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 30.36 seconds.
Lady Maroon distance runner Joy Alexander easily won the girls 1600-meter run clocking in at 5:39.71 — beating the rest of the field by about 30 seconds. Alexander also won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:37.99.
Over on the guys side, Central’s Logan Rodger barely edged out Dawson’s Landon Pace in the boys 200-meter dash with Rodgers coming in at 25.49 seconds while Pace finished second with a time of 26.61 seconds. Rodgers and Pace also finished first and second respectively in the boys 400-meter dash as well.
North’s Drew Burden and Maddox Knight finished within a second of each other in the boys 1600-meter run with Burden crossing the finish line first at 4:59.02 and Knight coming in second at 4:59.99.
