If there was any intent to pack the lane against Madisonville-North Hopkins’ girls’ basketball team Thursday, the Lady Maroons put a damper on the plan early.
MNHHS took advantage of open shots on the perimeter early in the first period at Webster County, establishing a double-digit advantage the Lady Maroons would not relinquish en route to a 58-41 win.
The victory is North’s fifth in a row, and is the seventh against no losses in the Second Region. Only Crittenden County has a better mark at 8-0. MNHHS improved to 11-2 on the season.
The Lady Maroons jumped out to a 9-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first behind 3-pointers by Emilee Hallum and Kailey Barber. North hit a total of six triples in the frame and led 22-10 at the buzzer.
With a 31-17 lead coming out of halftime, the Lady Maroons began to wear down the WCHS defense by pounding the ball inside.
Destiny Whitsell scored 14 points in the second half, filling the lane and getting second chances points for the Lady Maroons.
MNHHS led 43-25 at the end of the third period after taking a 41-20 advantage on a floater by Hallum with 3:07 left in the stanza.
Defensively, North was able to keep the Lady Trojans from putting together a big run to cut the margin. While Webster was able to get to the rim, the Lady Maroons never left a shooter alone for an easy bucket. The narrowest margin in the second half was 13 points when a 3-pointer by Katelyn Cates trimmed the lead to 45-32 with 6:21 remaining.
Hallum led all scorers with 17 points, connecting on her first five 3-pointers in the initial 16 minutes.
Whitsell finished with 16 points, and Amari Lovan hit double figures with 13.
Camryn LaGrange added seven points, Barber three, and Katelyn McGowan 2.
Raigan Price led Webster County with 15 points.
The Lady Maroons are scheduled to play at home against Owensboro Catholic tonight at 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.