When Kentucky fell Tuesday to Arkansas 88-73, conversation immediately filtered to the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament chances. And CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm broke down what the loss means.
“Kentucky took the biggest loss of the evening, falling at home to fellow SEC bubbler Arkansas 88-73,” Palm wrote. “The Wildcats are now just 1-7 against Quad 1 opposition with the two most recent of those losses coming at Rupp Arena. Not beating Kansas at home is a lost opportunity for a splashy win. Not beating Arkansas is simply not taking care of business.
“The win is a big boost for Arkansas though, which now has two Quad 1 wins away from home,” Palm wrote. “The Razorbacks need to continue to play well because their upcoming schedule gives them good chances to play their way into safety. That could be important because their last three games are at Alabama, at Tennessee and the rematch at home with Kentucky.”
Prior to the loss, Palm had Kentucky as a No. 10 seed.
After the loss, Kentucky coach John Calipari bemoaned both the Wildcats’ turnovers and lack of physicality against Arkansas.
“They shot 72% in the second half. Come on,” Calipari said. “You’re not going to win a game if they’re shooting 72%. We tried some zone. We did some different things. We switched. They got downhill, and just no one in there wanted to body up, which is what they did to us. But we’ll learn.
“They were way better than us today,” Calipari said. “We’ve just got to figure it out, and we’ve got a day off and we’ll come back and go.”
Kentucky hung around in the first half, going into the locker room down 41-40. But Arkansas scored the first six points of the second half, and the Razorbacks were able to close off the paint for the Wildcats while also getting there themselves, both by attacking the rim and getting out in transition. That enabled the Razorbacks to shoot almost 67% on their 2-point attempts for the game, and 72% overall in the second half.
“It was both,” Calipari said when asked if that production came from something Arkansas did, or something Kentucky failed to do. “I mean, they made shots, now. We did all the right things, and all of a sudden they make a shot at the shot clock and it goes down, or a three. They played well, and we weren’t defensively — come on, we’re a pretty good defensive team. We weren’t tonight. We just weren’t.”
Kentucky gets a chance to right the ship Saturday at Georgia, though the Wildcats’ next chances for potential Quad I wins come at Mississippi State and at home against Tennessee next week.
