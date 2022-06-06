Award-winning Country Music recording artist Martina McBride performed before a sold out crowd Friday night at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville. The show was delayed by 26 months due to COVID-19. The concert was made possible by a partnership between the Glema Mahr and Hopkins County Tourism.
