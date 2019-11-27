The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have a relatively rare opportunity for a non-Atlantic Coast Conference basketball team this season -- taking a shot at No. 2 Louisville in a building other than the KFC Yum! Center.
It all goes down Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where WKU will find out if it can hang with one of the most talent-laden teams in America.
Outside of ACC play, the Cardinals play only three games away from the Big Yum! all season -- Western, last season's NCAA runner-up, Texas Tech, in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 10 in Madison Square Garden, and Kentucky on Dec. 28 in Rupp Arena.
It's a chance the Hilltoppers need to take advantage of.
Western hosts Arkansas on Dec. 7, plays at Rhode Island on Dec. 21, and entertains Belmont on Dec. 28, but let's not kid ourselves here -- upsetting Louisville would do more for the program's collective psyche than anything else imaginable during the regular season. Beating U of L would prove that the Hilltoppers belong in the national conversation.
And, let's face it, it's been awhile since WKU was truly in the national hoops conversation.
The Hilltoppers have not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2013, and they have not won a game in the Big Dance since 2012, when they mounted the greatest last-five-minutes comeback in tournament history -- rallying past Mississippi Valley State 59-58 in a First Four game at Dayton, Ohio that was witnessed by President Barrack Obama.
That memorable encounter notwithstanding, Western hasn't been a threat to do serious damage in the NCAA Tournament since 2009, when the Hilltoppers defeated Illinois 76-72 in the first round before falling to No. 10 Gonzaga 83-81 in the second round.
Coincidentally, or perhaps not, on Nov. 30 of that season WKU got a 25-point performance from A.J. Slaughter and upset Rick Pitino's third-ranked Louisville team 68-54 at what was then known as the Sommet Center (now Bridgestone Arena) in Nashville -- the Hilltoppers' most recent victory in a storied series U of L leads, 40-39.
It was also the last season WKU was ranked in the Top 25 (22nd, final USA Today poll).
But what about this season? Do the Hilltoppers have a shot at the Cards?
Yes -- but the margin for error appears razor-thin.
The Hilltoppers are 6-1 for the first time in 13 years and have a wealth of individual talent that head coach Rick Stansbury is still trying to position for optimum success.
So far, so good -- for the most part.
All five of WKU's starters are double-digit scorers, including 6-11 sophomore center Charles Bassey, who leads the team in scoring (15.7 ppg), rebounding (9.7 rpg) and blocks (11). Bassey is coming off his best game of the season on Monday, when he produced 24 points, 12 rebounds and a blocked shot in the Toppers' 59-54 win over Fordham in the Paradise Jam at the U.S. Virgin Islands.
See Pickens/Page B2
Louisville must also deal with 6-3 graduate guard Camron Justiice (14 ppg, six 3s vs. Fordham), 6-5 junior power forward Carson Williams (13.6 ppg, scoreless vs. Fordham), 6-2 junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth (11.6 ppg), and 6-5 senior swingman Jared Savage (10.7 ppg).
It says here, however, that the most essential player against Louisville could turn out to be mercurial 6-1 freshman point guard Jordan Rawls, who is averaging 8.0 points and 2.3 assists in only 20 minutes per game. Rawls, a 4-star prospect who reclassified into the Class of 2019, also has nailed 10 of his 18 shots from 3-point range (.556). He and 6-6 reserve junior guard Josh Anderson (6.6 ppg) are the team's most dynamic athletes.
Moreover, Rawls is the only pure point guard on WKU's active roster (the Tops are still awaiting word from the NCAA on the eligibility status of Lipscomb senior transfer Kenny Cooper), and Rawls' presence out front allows Hollingsworth to play his more natural (and exceedingly more effective and comfortable) shooting guard position.
Beyond this, to take down Louisville the Hilltoppers must play with poise and precision if they're still in the game late -- something they failed do in their only loss, a maddening 77-75 setback to Bowling Green in their Paradise Jam opener. WKU built a seemingly comfortable lead down the stretch, then promptly fell to pieces -- scoring one point (count 'em, one) in the final five minutes.
This team still must learn to step on the opposition's proverbial throat and, ahem, finish.
Can WKU find a way against the 'Ville?
We'll find out on Black Friday in Music City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.