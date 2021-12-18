After a whirlwind few days, the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team finally knows its next step forward.
The No. 21 Wildcats were slated to play No. 15 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic this weekend, but a COVID-19 outbreak within the Buckeyes’ program halted those plans. North Carolina, meanwhile, was set to face No. 4 UCLA in the same event until a similar outbreak hit the Bruins’ locker room.
With their opponents pulling out, the Cats and Tar Heels will now face each other. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Kentucky (7-2) enters following last Saturday’s 66-62 loss at Notre Dame. The Cats held a two-point lead with 1:30 remaining but ultimately shot just 2-of-19 from 3-point range — resulting in the end of UK’s seven-game winning streak.
“I didn’t expect us to go 2-for-19, but that happens sometimes,” Cats coach John Calipari said. “But win anyway, 1:30 to go, two-point lead, you win that game. As a coach, you win that game, but we didn’t.”
However, Calipari noted, his squad is far from a finished product.
“I’m experimenting with some stuff,” he said. “We’re messing around, we’re still trying to figure out the team. Good group of kids. I told them, ‘This is a different place, now. You go somewhere else and lose games, and it’s fine. You lose games here, it’s a totally different deal.’ ”
At the same time, Calipari added, playing at Kentucky affords his players the chance to play in historic Rupp Arena and take advantage of all the program has to offer, as well — like playing in top-tier events like the CBS Sports Classic.
The Wildcats are trying to soak up as much of the experience as they can.
“I feel like our whole program is excited, especially after a loss like that,” said freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr., who’s second on the team with 13.8 points per game. “We didn’t shoot the ball well in that game.
“We didn’t shoot the ball nearly as good as we can. We’ve been keying in on making shots, being shot-ready at all times.”
UK is averaging 80.3 points per game on 48.1% shooting from the field but only 30.2% from 3-point range. Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, is posting a team-best 16.3 points and 14.4 rebounds per outing.
The Cats know they need better balance, though.
“We’re still trying to figure things out,” Washington added. “You can’t stuff it down to Oscar every time. Teams are going to start double teaming, so all the rest of us on the court, we have to step up. We’ve been trying different ways for us guards to get going.”
Kentucky will be tasked with facing the Tar Heels (8-2), a team that’s averaging 80.4 points per game on 48.3% shooting from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc.
UNC, under first-year head coach Hubert Davis, has won five consecutive contests, including Tuesday’s 74-61 victory over Furman. Five Tar Heels are averaging double-digit scoring, led by 6-4 sophomore guard Caleb Love (16.2 ppg) and 6-10 junior big man Armando Bacot (14.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg).
