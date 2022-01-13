The state legislature quickly passed a funding bill for tornado relief in western Kentucky this week and it was signed by Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday.
The bill will immediately make available some $45 million into communities hit by the storms.
“It was very important that we did that the way we did and as quickly as we did,” said Rep. Myron Dossett of Pembroke.
Of the initial $45 million, schools will be getting $30 million, which will be used {span}to repair damaged schools and for such services as after-school programs, mental health counseling and transportation for displaced students.
Dossett, who was at home with his granddaughter when one of the tornadoes hit Pembroke, said the money earmarked for mental health counseling was vital.
“I talked to one person whose granddaughter is drawing pictures of tornadoes,” Dossett said. “My granddaughter, who is 9 years old, when she hears a clap of thunder or sees red on a weather map, she asks if we are about to have another storm. Our children are strong, but they are going to be living with this for a while and we need to give them the support they need.”
The remaining $15 million will be used for temporary housing.
Another $155 million will also be made available as local governments and school districts assess further needs going forward.
“They’re going to take a huge hit on revenue in both local governments and school districts,” Dossett said. “They are going to have to repair and rebuild electric and water — it’s going to cost a lot and we have to help make up some of that for them.”
The bill passed the House with an unanimous 90-0 vote.
“It’s always great to pass bipartisan bills,” Rep. Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville said. “When we were passing that bill, everyone was a western Kentuckian.”
State senator Whitney Westerfield said he was glad that the bill passed so quickly and that as soon as the storms hit in December, he knew his legislative priorities changed.
“I was honored to join with my West Kentucky colleagues to swiftly introduce and pass Senate and House Bill 5 to make immediate appropriations to provide housing and education relief in the region. We will undoubtedly consider additional legislation to help the rebuilding of the homes and businesses across these communities,” Westerfield said. “Yesterday I spoke specifically about the quick response of the Administrative Office of the Courts in Graves County. The courthouse must be razed and rebuilt. Court operations and filings have resumed only this week (on 1/11), and the Courts will need $3 million to renovate the temporary leased space they need, another $900k to restore the damaged court records (a process already underway in Detroit Michigan), and nearly $19 million to rebuild a new justice center. The process of restoring and rebuilding these communities will take several years, and I know all three branches of government will continue to work together to meet their needs.”
