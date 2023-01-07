The Pennyrile Area Development District has announced events happening in January. However, it’s suggested that anyone interested in attending should call 270-886-9484 to make sure the meeting has not been canceled.
The PeADD office is located at 300 Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville. PeADD will make every reasonable accommodation to assist qualified disabled persons in accessing available services or in attending agency activities. If there is a need for PeADD to be aware of a specific accommodation, people are encouraged to contact it at the given number.
• The PeADD Executive Committee will meet Jan. 9, at 11 a.m., at the PeADD office.
• The PeADD Board of Directors will meet Jan. 9, at noon, at the PeADD office.
• The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet Jan. 10, at 10 a.m., at the PeADD office and via Zoom.
• The Tri County Elder Abuse County Meeting is set for Jan. 11, at noon, at the PeADD office and via Zoom.
• The Pennyrile Elder Abuse Board of Directors will meet Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., at the PeADD office and via Zoom.
• The Pennyrile Grandparent Support Group will meet Jan. 18, at 10 a.m., at the PeADD office and via Zoom.
• The Regional Transportation Committee meeting is being held Jan. 24, at 10 a.m., at the PeADD office.
• Fair Chance Employer Forum is meeting Jan. 26, 7:30-10 a.m., in the Emerging Technologies Building of Hopkinsville Community College, in Hopkinsville.
PeADD is a regional planning and development agency that serves Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg counties.
