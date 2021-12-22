In the second day of the Madisonville-North Hopkins Holiday Classic, the Maroons (5-2) hosted the John Hardin High School Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday night, with ten different players adding to their scoring effort.
“When we get that type of balance, we’re going to be good night in and night out,” said head coach Jon Newton. “Ten guys in the books, its just good to see that excitement on the bench for each other.”
John Hardin came out fast in the opening moments of the game, jumping out to an early 4-0 lead, but Ashton Gaines would lead his Maroons back to take the lead halfway through the period. Madisonville would take a 9-7 lead on a three from Gaines, who would go on to post 12 points in the first eight minutes to give the Maroons a 22-15 lead.
The Maroons extended their lead by three in the second quarter, with Landon Cline leading the squad with five. Kale Gaither and Zach Tow each put up four, with Lajuan MacAdoo adding a three and Danye Frazier sinking one from inside to take a 40-30 lead into the half.
Madisonville’s defense came out strong to open the second half, with a series of big defensive plays setting up a 6-0 run, but John Hardin got hot from outside with a pair of quick threes. From there the game turned physical with the two teams amassing 11 fouls in the quarter, including a technical on Landon Cline. The Maroons would still outscore the Bulldogs 20-15 to take a 60-45 lead into the final period.
The Maroons would pick up eight additional fouls in the final period, but it wouldn’t be enough to stifle the Madisonville offense, lead by Gaither with seven and Gaines with six. They would stretch the lead out to 20 by the time head coach Jon Newton pulled his starters. The Maroons would take the 84-65 win and advance to 6-2 on the season.
Ashton Gaines was named player of the game, leading the offense with 26 points on the night.
“We’ve got a good Ashton Gaines the last two nights,” said Newton. “We got a good Zach Tow. If we get those two guys going, its going to take the pressure off our guards.”
Gaither also hit double digits with 22, and Frazier scored 11. Also getting on the board were Zach Tow with eight, Javian Martin and Landon Cline with five each, Lajuan McAdoo with three and Destin Chiers with two, while Jackson Hill and Chris Price each sank one from the charity stripe.
“We also had a good Danye Fraizer tonight,” Newton said. “Danye wasn’t passive, he was looking to be aggressive, especially in the press breakers. So when we got it in his hands, he was pushing it down the court. He either creating offense for himself or he had easy dump offs there in transition.”
Madisonville will play Hancock County this afternoon at 3:15 p.m. They will then get a few days off before traveling to Pensacola, Florida for the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic.
