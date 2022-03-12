Local Elementary students completed their annual Governor’s Cup Regional competition last weekend, ending in a tight battle for the top three spots with the winning team and third place team separated by just five points. That third place finish went to West Broadway Elementary, the highest placing Hopkins County team, which finished behind a pair of Muhlenberg County teams, Greenville Elementary and Longest Elementary.
Hopkins County teams dominated the Future Problem Solving division, taking all four of the top spots. Hanson came in first, followed by Southside, Pride Avenue and Jesse Stuart.
Quick Recall
1. Greenville Elementary
2. South Livingston Elementary
3. Hanson Elementary
4. Grapevine Elementary
Mathematics2. Jackson Pohlman — West Broadway
5. Brylee Zimmer — Jesse Stuart
Science1. Jackson Pohlman — West Broadway
2. Tyler Heath — West Broadway
Social Studies2. Noah Allen — Pride Avenue
4. Micah Biggs — West Broadway
Language Arts2. Eileena Downs — West Broadway
3. Abigail Bearden — Jesse Stuart
5. Tyler Heath — West Broadway
Arts and Humanities4. Karen Katich — Grapevine
5. Valerie Bernal — West Broadway
Overall Team Standings1. Greenville Elementary
2. Longest Elementary
3. West Broadway Elementary
4. Hanson Elementary
5. South Livingston Elementary
6. Pride Avenue Elementary
7. Jessie Stuart Elementary
8. Caldwell County Elementary
9. Southside Elementary
10. Grapevine Elementary
11. West Hopkins Elementary (TIE)
11. Earlington Elementary
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.