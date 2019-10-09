Katherine 'MomaKat' Jones Johnson

Katherine "Moma Kat" Jones Johnson, 90, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 4:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. Born Feb. 18, 1929, in Muhlenberg County, she was the daughter of the late George Dewey Jones and Annie Belle Simms Jones. She was a member of Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church in Madisonville and Ladies of the Day Club and attended Rosenwald High School. She also was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Johnson, on April 16, 1995; one son, Kenneth Dale Johnson; one daughter, Beverly Ann Williams; five brothers, Robert D. Jones, Robert T. Jones, Charles L. Jones, Frank E. Jones and Carl E. Jones; and three sisters, Elizabeth Henderson, Louise Patterson and Coethel Patterson.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories three sons, Bobby Lane Johnson Sr. and James Edward Johnson Sr., both of Madisonville, and Rickey Wayne (Stephanie) Johnson Sr. of Providence; five daughters, Brenda Louise (Wendell) Martin of Madisonville, Stella Louise Drake of Atlanta, Georgia, Constance Marie (William) McReynolds of Madisonville, Tonnette Josephine (Sam) Huskey of Madisonville and Stacy Diana (Benny) Davis of Madisonville; two sisters-in-law, Vernon Burns of Chicago and Ladonnia Cowan of Madisonville; her pet dog, Precious; 27 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her life will be celebrated 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at First Baptist Church in Madisonville. The Rev. Robert L. Cottoner will officiate. Burial will be in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation and wake services will be after 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
