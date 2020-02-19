Albert Isaiah Jackson has served as a mentor and a role model both at home and abroad.
Jackson grew up in Earlington and later became a standout at Hopkins County Central High School. He committed to the University of Georgia Bulldogs during the spring of his junior year at Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Hill, Virginia He graduated from UGA in May 2010 with a degree in Child and Family Development. Jackson has played professional basketball in Uruguay, Kuwait, Venezuela, Netherlands, Chile, Argentina, Thailand, and the Dominican Republic.
During the summer, Jackson hosts youth basketball camps at the local YMCA. He is currently employed at his Alma Mater, Hopkins County Central High School. He set a goal as a young boy to build a club similar to a Boy’s and Girl’s Club in the town of Earlington, where he grew up. He wants to provide youth a place not only to play but also a place to receive help in the development of character and life skills.
Jackson stands tall physically at a height of 6 feet, 11 inches. However, he stands even taller as a Christian young man who has remained committed to his Christian faith from early childhood to present.
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library and the Public Library Development Foundation Inc. are proud to welcome Jackson. As a motivational speaker and a native of Hopkins County, he will present his program, “Unlocking Your Limitless Potential,” on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
We would love to welcome you and your family to join us to hear his story and learn how he went from being a member of the Hopkins County Central Storm basketball team to playing all over the world to giving back to the community as a coach, a teacher, and a mentor. Please come join us on Feb. 27.
