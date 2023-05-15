Hopkins County Central Storm traveled to Grayson County last Friday to take on the Cougars but failed to get the win, falling 10-0.
The Cougars grabbed a 2-0 lead after holding the Storm scoreless in the first inning. Grayson shutout the Storm holding them scoreless the rest of the game while adding two more runs in the second, four in the fourth, and two in the fifth to take a 10-0 win over Central.
Central was credited with four hits in the game from Jaden Brasher, Tristen Schmaltz, Brently Harris and Max Clarke.
Max Clarke took the loss for the Storm allowing three hits, two runs, with one strikeout over one inning, Brentley Harris, Jaden Brasher, and Eli Earl all came in for relief for the Storm.
TB: B. Harris 1, J. Brasher 1, T. Schmaltz 1, M. Clarke 1, CS: B. Harris, J. Brasher E: J. Brasher, T. Weldon
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.