While the 2023 General Assembly will not be passing a budget, it will still be handling a number of bills when it reconvenes Tuesday in Frankfort. In all, state senators have introduced 51 bills, while representatives have brought 134 to the floor.
Legislators will gather for 13 days starting Tuesday, then will recess until Wednesday, Sept. 1, for the final 13 days. The final day for bills to be submitted are Tuesday, Feb. 21 for the senate and Wednesday, Feb. 22 for the house.
Following are a selection of significant bills already filed:
Marijuana
Marijuana is a major topic for this year’s legislators, as numerous bills addressing the legalization of medical use of cannabis have been filed. Passage of such a law would mean Kentucky would become the 39th state to allow medicinal marijuana use.
Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order late in 2022 allowing the transport into the state of small amounts of marijuana by individuals for medicinal use. The order requires the person transporting the drug to have a prescription. While it has not been challenged, likely due to the pre-filed bills seeking to fully legalize medicinal use in the state, some have questioned whether the order would hold up in court.
The bills that address medical marijuana legalization are SB 51, HB 22, HB 47, HB 48, and HB 107.
Response to COVID restrictions
In response to widespread mandates and restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, the General Assembly seeks to limit the power government and businesses have over individuals in regard to medical treatments and personal activities.
SB 43 would include personal care visitors in the list of essential workers during a disease outbreak.
HB 31 prevents school districts from making Covid vaccination a requirement to attend school.
HB 57 grants individuals the right to refuse medical treatment required by an employer.
HB 92 grants parents the right to opt out their children from requirements set by schools in response to Covid outbreaks.
HB 101 prohibits the Kentucky Department of Education from mandating Covid-19 vaccination to attend school.
HB 137 prohibits the creation of vaccination status documentation by a public agency.
Personal data
The collection of personal data and the continuation of services without direct permission has become an issue of public interest the past few years. In particular, foreign distributors of internet materials have been called into question by the federal government. A trio of bills seek to make it more difficult for those content producers to have free reign over individuals’ data and payment options.
SB 15, or the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act, forms a new section of the attorney general’s office to protect data from dissemination once it is collected by a business. It allows consumers to opt out of numerous tracking efforts by online companies, and supersedes all ordinances at lower levels of government.
SB 30 and SB 31 require businesses of any type to provide consumers with clear renewal policies before charging the customer for a service.
Other bills of interest
Several individual bills tackle significant matters, including a number of controversial social issues.
SB 45 would abolish the state’s death penalty and replace it with life without parole.
SB 50 and HB 50 would require all city, county, and school board elections to be partisan.
SB 55 would require school districts to distribute free feminine hygiene products to students in grades 4 through 12.
HB 26, or the Kentucky Citizens’ Voice Protection Act, would prohibit public agencies from using taxpayer funding on lobbying activities.
HB 30 requires individuals to use restroom and locker room facilities designated for their biological sex.
HB 58 protects a medical provider’s right to refuse to perform any treatments or procedures that violate his or her conscience.
HB 100 establishes the Committee on Constitutional Enforcement, which would evaluate all federal or global mandates to determine their adherence to the state constitution.
HB 119, or the Play Fair Kentucky Act, allows home-schooled students to participate in public school athletics.
HB 120, or the Kentucky’s Children Deserve Help Not Harm Act, prohibits the administration of gender transition drugs or treatments to anyone under the age of 18.
HB 139 establishes free speech guidelines for educational institutions.
