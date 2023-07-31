Parkway Plaza Mall in Madisonville was packed on Monday with students and their families as they gathered school supplies and other information in preparation for the start of school later this month. One attendee described the scene by saying the mall was crowded “like it was a Friday night in the 1980s.”
Almost 600 students preregistered for the first ever Back-to-School and Community Resource Bash, and early signs suggested nearly twice as many students turned out for the free event, sponsored by Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development, Hopkins County Schools and HCS’ Family Resource Youth Service Centers. The final turnout will likely not be known for several days, but there is no question that it was much higher than expected.
“I am amazed by the crowd we have here,” said Dr. April Devine, Director of Pupil Personnel at Hopkins County Schools. “Its just wonderful to see everyone from Hopkins County come out and support our kids. And its wonderful to see all of the kids excitement to start the new school year.”
Devine said that 30 vendors signed up for the event to provide free school supplies, food, healthcare information and even assistance with employment to local students and their families.
“We’ve tried to team up with Hopkins County Schools and the Economic Development office,” said Hillary Croft with the Hopkins County Attorney’s office. “We’re looking to create more resources in the community. We have a different outlook because we provide a different kind of resource for the community. This is just a chance for us to get involved to help where we can. We work very well together and we want to continue to do stuff like this for the community as many times as we can.”
In years past Hopkins County Schools and Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development had each hosted their own back-to-school event. This year the two organizations decided that rather than having competing programs that they would join forces.
“We are really excited to see this turnout,” said Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director at Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. “Our main goal at Economic Development is to help people find different jobs and to find the resources they need to stay employed. Having this resource fair tagged along with Hopkins County Schools has allowed us to reach a lot of people at one time.”
The Bash was officially from 4 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, but guest started lining up to sign in as early as 2 p.m. By 5:30 p.m. there was still a line stretching back to the mall’s front entrance.
“We are thankful for everyone who has come out to support this event, for the parents who brought their kids out and for our Family Resource Coordinators who give above and beyond the call of duty every day,” Devine said. “They are the heart of our schools and their passion really comes through for our students. I couldn’t be more proud of each and everyone of them.”
The FRYSC coordinators from each school in Hopkins County were on hand on Monday, working tables and handing out supplies.
