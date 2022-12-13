The Madisonville Police Department issued the following reports on Tuesday, Dec. 13:
Demarro J. Murray was charged with a probation violation for a felony offense.
Kristopher R. Ervin was charged with failure to appear.
Dakota W. Jarrell was charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.
Blake Austin Pendergraff was charged with having a rear license plate not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card and driving on a dui suspended license.
Tricia Johnson was charged with failure to appear.
