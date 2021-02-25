At a special-called meeting on Tuesday night, the Dawson Springs Board of Education unanimously approved five referendums, with the most celebrated being the expansion of in-person instruction to four days per week beginning Monday.
The discussion surrounding the long-awaited expansion to in-person instruction was the fourth item featured on the agenda and was initiated by Board Chairperson Vicki Allen.
“Discussion and approval to expand in-person instruction to four days a week beginning on March 1, 2021 and keeping Wednesday as student virtual/remote learning and deep cleaning day with all staff reporting on Wednesdays,” said Allen. “Virtual/remote will continue to be an option for students and families who choose to utilize it.
“No student will be able to return to in-person instruction after March 5,” Allen said. “If they are virtual/remote after that date, they must stay virtual/remote the remainder of the year due to the lateness of the school year.”
Board Vice Chairperson Tracy Overby motioned to approve the expansion as it was presented by Allen.
“I’d like to make an amendment to that first motion there,” said Board member Wes Ausenbaugh. “I would like to propose that, on March 1, we have a virtual/remote day for students and teachers, and then — just for that first week only — have the rest of the week, Tuesday through Friday, to be in-person.”
After Ausenbaugh’s proposal was approved, Superintendent Leonard
Whalen provided some clarity for stakeholders.
“On March 1, next week only — to give teacher preparation and planning and other things for that first four days in-person for everybody that chooses, we will be a virtual/remote planning day for folks; and then, Tuesday through Friday, students will be in-person.
“That’s the first week only,” Whalen said. “After that, we will be on our standard plan where students will be in on Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, and Wednesday will be a deep clean, remote learning day for students.”
As for the number of students choosing to remain in the virtual setting on a full-time basis for the remainder of the year, Whalen said an exact number has yet to be determined.
“We’re still ironing that out right now,” said Whalen. “Depending on the class and the level, we’re anywhere from 10 to 15 (students in a classroom) typically, and some of the grade levels are a little more than that.”
Until this week, the Commonwealth’s “Healthy-At-School” guidelines advised social distancing at a distance of six feet.
“There was a new governor’s order that came out (Tuesday) which basically relaxed that a little bit,” said Whalen. “The state realized that six feet is probably not going to be doable in some circumstances.”
With the average expected 10 to 15 pupils attending in-person per class, “I think we’ll be four to five feet apart, or in that ballpark, and we’ll have some that are able to do the six,” Whalen said.
Also on Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear recommended that all school districts across the Commonwealth “offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunities beginning March 1, or seven days after district personnel have received their second vaccination.”
Whalen previously reported that approximately 40% of his faculty had made the decision to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“It ended up going up a little bit, about 45% is where we ended up” after stage 1B of the vaccination process was conducted locally.
One of the growing concerns voiced by community members is the possibility of returning to Non-Traditional Instruction due to quarantines and positive cases of the Coronavirus amongst the Panther staff once the four-day in-person schedule commences on March 1.
“All substitutes are on board, but the pool is thin,” Whalen said. “We need subs desperately, and anybody who is interested and may qualify, we’d love to talk to them.”
With little or no discussion, the Board also:
• set the last day of school for students and the date for commencement exercises for Wednesday, May 26. Baccalaureate services will be held on Sunday, May 23. Closing day for staff will be May 27.
• established a summer session at all instructional levels as needed for June 1-18.
• approved the two full-day schedule per week for preschool students for the remainder of the school year as opposed to the traditional four half-day schedule.
• amended the multi-day senior trip due to safety recommendations to that of a single day with the destination being one of a closer proximity to Dawson Springs.
