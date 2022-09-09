The Hopkins County Grand Jury issued the following indictments for the month of August:
• Melissa Barber, 31 of Madisonville, was indicted on a charge of second degree assault with a deadly weapon.
• Stephen Crawford, 34 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of improper signaling, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, fleeing/evading police, trafficking in meth, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a persistent felony offender.
• Christopher Diller, 47 of Crofton, was indicted on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and being a persistent felony offender.
• James L. Dunning, 59 of Nortonville, was indicted on a charge of second degree assault.
• Christopher Geary, 40 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of assault with visible injury, strangulation and being a persistent felony offender.
• Christopher Murphy, 61 of Earlington, was indicted on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
• Deondre Nabriet, 27 of Charlotte, NC, was indicted on charges of menacing, resisting arrest and third degree assault.
• Jessica Kidder, 35 of Antioch, TN, was indicted on charges of possession of meth, possession of Ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Oldham, 45 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lucas Perkins, 20 of Earlington, was indicted on charges of reckless driving, speeding at more than 26 mph over the limit, disregarding a traffic control device, fleeing/evading police, operating a motorcycle without a license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Jacob Shepherd, 26 of Dawson Springs, was indicted on charges of public intoxication, possession of meth, possession of a synthetic drug and possession of a legend drug.
• Tyler Stafford, 26 of Clarksville, was indicted on charges of improper signaling, operating a motor vehicle without being in possession of a drivers license, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in marijuana and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.
• Eric Stallins, 20 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a forged instrument and using restricted ammunition during the commission of a crime.
• Kimberly Sullivan, 35 of Dawson Springs, was indicted on charges of possession of meth and tampering with physical evidence.
• Robert Terry, 47 of Nebo, was indicted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 and less than $10,000).
• Robert Woodring, 33 of Columbus, GA, was indicted on charges of following a vehicle too closely, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, receiving a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.
• Benjamin Gunn, 32 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of criminal trespassing, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in meth, giving false information to a police officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a persistent felony offender.
• Carlos Hightower, 40 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of sodomy of a victim under the age of 14 and four counts of sexual abuse.
• William Lanigan, 57 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of fourth degree assault and being a persistent felony offender.
Tristan McKnight, 36 of Madisonville, was indicted on a charge of trafficking in meth.
• David Simms, 42 of Nebo, was indicted on charges of terroristic threatening, second degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, strangulation and being a persistent felony offender.
• Walter Williams, 41 of Buffalo, NY was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine, two counts of third degree rape of a victim under the age of 16, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
