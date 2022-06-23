The Go Junior Golf Series played at Hillcrest Golf Course on Monday. Following are the results for local golfers who played in the event.
6-hole division Boys 9-10Will Burden 28, Cade Williams 35
9-hole division Boys 13-15Treyson Raymer 41,
18-hole divisions Girls 16-18 ChampionshipBen Dickerson 73, Shelton Smith 74, Gavin Sheets 86,
18-hole divisions Girls 9-10 Boys 13-15 ChampionshipLandan Bennett 101
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.