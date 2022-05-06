May is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experience. The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has a long-standing commitment to support and advocate on issues related to mental health.
A new mother struggling with postpartum depression. A student experiencing anxiety because of academic or social pressures or both. An older adult dealing with a chronic disease as well as depression. People battling mental health issues are all around us, but many of them suffer in silence. In an attempt to increase access to quality digital behavioral health care, HCMPL now provides our patrons with access to CredibleMind. A new mental health platform launched in collaboration with Owensboro Health, the Owensboro Health Foundation, and RiverValley Behavioral Health. CredibleMind delivers consumer-friendly evidence-based help on over 200 topics and approaches, such as anxiety, depression, parenting, working from home, and relationships.
In preparation for this article, I booted up my laptop to check out CredibleMind. I found many examples showing why this new online resource will be beneficial to a variety of different people. There is a general Mental Health Profile you can fill out, and multiple different types of quick and easy mental health assessments, with topics spanning from Social Anxiety, Stress & Trauma, Sleep Quality, and Job Burnout. You can save your customizations and assessment results for future use, and you can track your wellbeing over time. Also, CredibleMind can recommended content personalized just for you. Lastly, CredibleMind has a plethora of resources and links to help people learn more about mental health topics.
Mental health is vital to your overall wellbeing. Though when we hear “mental health” we tend to think of the negative things that can happen like feeling anxious, depressed, or stressed — mental health also includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. Things like our happiness, eating habits, and job or relationship satisfaction can affect our mental health, too! HCMPL is excited to bring this new resource to you. You can access this resource from the library’s website (www.publiclibrary.org) and clicking on CredibleMind under the Online Resource tab.
