One of the most consistent regrets I hear between fathers and sons has to do with getting things done. It might be changing a tire, using power tools, building a deck, learning how to take care of a boat or a house. It usually has to do with time and patience. It is so much easier to just do something than to go to the effort of motivating, waiting for the motivation to move the body of the child, and then turning a five-minute task into an hour-long event. How many sons have memories of learning how to do a task ending in ridicule and the tools being taken away. This starts young, very young — when children are just learning to walk and talk. However, if you teach a child how to use a broom when they are three, there won’t be a problem with it when they are thirteen.
It is fun to have a little humor (or a lot) when dealing with children and the challenges of motivating them to be responsible. However, I think that a change of perspective may be useful for some. Despite the memes, jokes, and stereotypes — of which I am not above enjoying — it is important to remember that parents and children are on the same team. No one joins a team knowing what they need to know. There are skills to be taught and learned. Being on a team that is getting things done together builds confidence and teaches the ones learning patience as well.
It is one thing to tell a three-year-old to go pick up their toys. It is another to do it with them. There is a decent chance that a three-year-old doesn’t know how to pick up their toys and put them away. Eventually it is possible to say, “Like we did it yesterday.” The same principle works all through life as we learn new skills and how to navigate new situations. I am still learning, but I need patient teachers.
I have been fortunate to make several trips to Honduras over the years. One of the ministries is building very basic, wood houses for those who have none or who are living in very poor conditions. There is a system for the groups that build the houses. It has been developed over the years and is the same every time. Six or seven people who know what they are doing could probably put one up in about two and half hours.
But we don’t do it that way. We see that there are at least three or four who know how it’s done and then add twelve to fifteen who have varying degrees of experience with a hammer. This year we had a five-year-old girl with us. Over the course of building four houses, she hammered in a grand total of twenty-one nails. (Yes, I counted them!) On the first day we built there was a young woman who was clearly disoriented. She had trouble knowing where to stand or walk as the work of organizing the wood and setting the foundation posts was executed. Within ten minutes she stepped into an eighteen-inch-deep hole and twisted her ankle. Not much good the rest of the day. To her credit, she was back at it the next day and every day afterward.
There are those who want to demonstrate how well they can swing a hammer. There are some who are patient, others (usually men over the age of fifty) who just can’t take it and try to take over, which usually results in having to undo their work because it was done out of order or without considering the bigger picture. There is always laughter. There is always at least a moment or two of frustration. There is usually a sore thumb or a little blood. There is the beauty of turning a three-hour job into six. There are always tears as the key to a lock is given to a family in their new clean shelter.
The church is not now, nor will it ever be an efficient organism. At least not in the market-economic sense. There will always be inefficiencies. There will always be those who want to help but lack the skills that must be included. For their sake and ours. There will be times when we are the ones who are holding things up and others when we are patiently teaching and waiting. Those inefficiencies and the patience that is required to handle them are a source of generational strength and solidarity. We are all on the same team.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.