The Lady Maroons swept the Lady Blazers of UHA last week in tennis actions, to claim a 7-0 win.
In singles action, one seed Kiley Demoss took out her opponent 6-0, 6-0. In the two spot, Macey Browning won 8-1, while Emma Tagg (8-2), Albay Ray (8-1) and Caroline Lovvorn (8-0) all secured victories in the contest.
In doubles play Tagg and Mia Newcom won 61, 6-1 and the combo of vvorn and Ray won 6-0, 6-0.
