Although not technically going as a team, Apollo will send all three of their girls to the KHSAA State Tournament in Bowling Green next week as they qualified as individuals in the 2nd Region Tournament at Madisonville Country Club on Monday.
The E-Gals were led by defending state champion Macey Brown and Mary-Ann Lyons who both shot 81.
Claire Reynolds shot an 89 and clinched the last remaining individual spot in a one-hole playoff against University Heights’ Rheagan Lindsey.
“I didn’t really play my best (Monday),” Brown said. “I kind of put too much pressure on myself. You say that the pressure is off of you, but you’re trying to win another state championship and I got a little ahead of myself. The one thing that probably saved me was my chipping, and I had a few good shots to the green from the fairway that I didn’t capitalize on with my putting.”
Along with all three E-Gal golfers, Daviess County’s Holly Holton will also go to Bowling Green as she shot an 80 and placed fourth overall. The Lady Panthers were the team runner-up with a score of 372 as host Madisonville North Hopkins took the top spot at 320 and had the top three individuals. Owensboro’s Alexa Salamah also qualified for state with an 86 as her team shot a total of 518.
Other team scores included Muhlenberg County who shot a team total of 431, while Owensboro Catholic shot 480 and McLean County recorded a 715. Ohio County did not have enough golfers to record a team score but Elli Graves led the way with a 103, while Trinity’s lone golfer, MaKenna Greenwell, shot a 155.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.