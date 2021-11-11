Starting a business can be a rewarding venture. It can also be a costly nightmare if one isn’t quite prepared to make the jump. Students in the Entrepreneurship class at Hopkins County Career and Tech Center (HCCTC) got a first hand lesson in this as they were tasked with creating food trucks during a project that was presented on Monday.
“To tie up things they have learned in Entrepreneurship, we had the food truck project,” said teacher Sonya Shockley. “They incorporated everything they’d learned. It included coming up with the concept and the name, researching menus and prices, making their logo, creating a menu and businesses cards and then put together a business plan.”
While no actual food was cooked or sold as part of the project, students were tasked with doing everything they would have to do if they were really going to start a food truck. That included contacting owners and operators of actual food trucks to gather information for their projects. Luckily for them, HCCTC automotive teacher Adam O’Rear has some experience with that. His personal food trailer venture, Lyric’s Ahhh La Carté, was a popular spot for food, snacks and candy in Madisonville over the summer.
“They got to visit his food truck and he talked to them about starting up,” said Shockley. “He talked to them about how he came up with the idea and told them about some of the goods and bads.”
Students could choose to work either as individuals are as a team, with each path naturally presenting its own set of challenges and problems.
“I learned that its hard to work with someone else, especially when you each have different ideas,” said Madison Wright, who teamed up with classmate Madyson Martin to create Rollin Donuts.
Students working in groups had to agree on titles for each other, ranging from owner to marketing and even head cook.
The culmination of the project was a presentation held on Monday where students had to put all of their work on display, including those menus, business cards and a cardboard cutout truck designed to represent their actual food truck. Classmates, faculty, staff and even a few parents got to examine their offerings and could “tip” their favorite food truck with play money. The food truck that collected the most tip money will be declared the winner.
When the tips were counted, Ty Wheeler and La’Bryan Horne were named the overall winners of the project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.