OVL Standings
North
TEAM W-L
1. Henderson Flash 25-7
2. Dubois Bombers 19-15
3. Madisonville Miners 16-17
4. Muhlenberg Co. Stallions 15-19
5. Owensboro RiverDawgs 10-24
6. Louisville Jockeys 9-22
South
TEAM W-L
1. Full Count Rhythm 24-10
2. Franklin Duelers 19-13
3. Fulton Railroaders 17-16
4. Hoptown Hoppers 17-17
5. Paducah Chiefs 11-22
