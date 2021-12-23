LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky has put together some feel good, look really good basketball moments to think about in the last few days before Christmas, 2021.
The Wildcats have put together about 80 of those feel good, look good moments in just the last two games.
The Wildcats demolished a Western Kentucky University team 95-60 that was thoughtful enough to offer its basketball services when Louisville couldn’t show up Wednesday.
This came after a Kentucky thrashed a North Carolina team 98-69 in Las Vegas last Saturday in a game that was supposed to be played against Ohio State.
“When we pass the ball and play this way we’re a good team,” UK coach John Calipari said. “This is a great way to go to Christmas, we played two good teams with great energy.”
As Calipari joked after the WKU win, if some basketball folks out there want to know about either Ohio State or Louisville, all they have to do is ask him, because Calipari watched several hours of film on each team to get ready for opponents the Cats wouldn’t see.
Kentucky showed Wednesday night what it might have done to Louisville if the Cardinals had been able to play in his originally scheduled game slot.
WKU stopped Louisville 82-72 in E.A. Diddle Arena and was in control of the Cardinals throughout.
Oscar Tshiebwe outrebounded WKU by himself, 28-27. He was asked if he should allow the mere mortals watching his exploits could be allowed to call him a machine for just one night.
“I think you can call me a beast, I don’t think I qualify for machine yet,” a smiling Tshiebwe said. “If I get 30, maybe you can call me a machine.”
If Calipari had left the 6-foot-9, 255-pound big man in the game, Tshiebwe thought he could get 30.
The UK center had to deal with WKU’s own 7-foot-5 tower in Jamarion Sharp, who blocked seven shots in the first half, but left the game in the second half and didn’t return after it appeared he hurt his ankle.
The Hilltoppers couldn’t get good shots for much of the game because of UK’s defense. UK got good shots for a second straight game because it never let the ball rest on the offensive end. The Cats had 27 assists on 38 made baskets.
UK did a lot of schedule scrambling work on Monday to get a home date with Western to replace Louisville, which couldn’t play the annual Cats-Cards matchup because of COVID-19.
WKU handled the Cardinals by double-digits in a win for a ages last Saturday at Diddle Arena.
Kentucky handled WKU completely after it put a 15-0 run on the Hilltoppers in the opening minutes of the second half.
“The ball was moving, it just leads to great shots, you can see the joy we’re playing with,” said Kellan Grady, a 6-5 graduate who led UK with 23 points and made 6-of-9 shots from 3-point range.
Grady has been plenty joyful to watch the last two games. He has scored 41 points, including 18 against North Carolina, he has made 13-of-18 from the floor, 11-of-16 from 3, in his last 65 minutes for Kentucky.
Grady had been going through some up and down shooting nights so far at Kentucky, but two strong games in a row show just how much better this team could become with his outside scoring as a major threat.
The difference for Grady, at least in the short term, has been his learning to catch and shoot, and to be ready to shoot as soon as he catches the pass.
The way UK bounced back from 66-62 loss at Notre Dame on Dec. 11 has been impressive and powerful.
“Notre Dame, when this season is over we’re going to look back at that game with gratitude,” Grady said. “We’ve got some resiliency, and it also shows some maturity.”
