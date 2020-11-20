With their first postseason appearance since 2017, Hopkins County Central will travel southeast and face a familiar opponent in Logan County tonight.
The Storm played the Cougars in their last regular season game back on Oct. 31 since Central’s scheduled contest against Webster County two weeks ago was canceled due to COVID-19.
When Central played Logan on Halloween, the Storm were coming off of a two-week quarantine and only had a few days to prepare for the game. This time around, thanks to the KHSAA pushing back the start of the postseason to tonight, Central had two weeks to prepare for the rematch.
“We saw some of the things they did against us,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “We saw some of the things that didn’t work so we’ve changed a few things up offensively. Defensively, last time out we prepared to face them without their starting quarterback but all of the sudden he was starting against us, so we’ve been able to practice knowing that they have their starting quarterback this time.”
Manning said that he’s seen improvement in the Storm defense and they should be able to step up against Logan.
“We didn’t play a bad game defensively, even though the stat sheet probably doesn’t show it,” Manning said. “They only had around 200 yards total offensively so hopefully we can do a little better defensively and our offense can actually be clicking. Our timing on offense was all off when we played them.”
There’s no doubt Central has a solid play caller in senior Adrian Stringer as he’s 39 yards away from being the program’s passing yards leader, but the rust from the quarantine showed as he only completed 12 passes out of 31 attempts against Logan County.
“They only had three days of practice last time we faced Logan,” Manning said. “Now we’ve had all last week and this week to practice and I think their timing has improved. Hopefully we’ll be able to put more points on the board and make it a more interesting ballgame.”
Although a playoff win for Central would be a huge accomplishment for the program who hasn’t won a postseason contest since 2003, Manning is still satisfied with the direction the program is heading after his first season as head coach.
“The players and coaches have done a lot of work this season,” Manning said. “Just getting to know each other, setting some standards and playing more physical. I really think we’re moving in the right direction that way. They’re also excited from the beginning of the season to the end of the season and we want to keep that excitement up and build on that. The main thing we need to work on is discipline, mostly to keep our heads up when things don’t go our way.”
Kick-off in Russellville is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.