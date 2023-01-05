For most people, family usually consists of the blood relatives that they grew up with, but sometimes family can mean something totally different. For one group of women in Madisonville, “family” includes a rather large group of their former co-workers.
Unfortunately, unlike your actual family, relationships with the people you work with often ends when you quit working together. While you might stay friends on social media or occasionally talk over the phone, that isn’t the same as sharing a break room or standing around the water cooler.
Not everyone is willing to accept that fate.
On a cold and drizzly Monday morning, a group who call themselves “The Ladies of The Messenger” gathered in front of the former office of The Messenger on South Main Street in Madisonville to share memories, remanence about their time at the newspaper and pose for a photograph in front of the building where their relationships started.
“We still enjoy getting together,” said Paula Trice, organizer of the group and a former composer for The Messenger. “We get together once a year to eat out, and we just thought we would get together and do this before the building is torn down.”
The group includes women who worked at the Messenger anywhere from the 1970s through the 2000s. The jobs members of the group held included just about every position that has existed at the newspaper through the years, including layout, sales, circulation, classified and the newsroom. Many once held management positions with the company.
“I spent 16 years here,” said Beverly Cullen who was the former circulation director and now teaches at Pride Elementary.
“When I was growing up my dad would read to me from the paper,” said Lori Harrison, a former lead reporter for The Messenger and currently Hopkins County Schools’ Communications Specialist. “I remember going to my grandmother’s house and they would discuss the stories that were in the paper. I just grew up with that and then I went into journalism in college.”
Members of the group spoke fondly about their time at The Messenger, recalling not just the work they did on the job, but many of the extracurricular activities that they took part in as well.
“We were a gang,” said Crystal Haulsey, who started at the Messenger in 1977. “We were friends. We had Christmas things we did, floats, picnic in the park. We were family.”
The Messenger relocated to its new office at 1175 South Main in September. The former office in downtown was sold to a developer who intends to demolish the building in order to open a Dunkin’ Donuts. The date of that demolition has yet to be announced.
