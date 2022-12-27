The Madisonville Police Department issued the following report on Tuesday:
Linda Sanders was charged with public intoxication, 3rd offense in 12 months.
John A. Jackson was charged with strangulation.
Shaundale T. Allen was charged with assault (domestic violence with minor injury), strangulation and unlawful imprisonment.
Felicia Davenport was charged with being a fugitive from another state.
Billy Brooks was charged with non-payment of fines, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, all terrain vehicle violations and driving on a DUI suspended license.
James C. Kubach was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and disorderly conduct.
