Across Hopkins County, many city council seats will be up for grabs when voters head to the polls this year.
In Dawson Springs, 10 candidates are running for that city’s six city council seats. By ballot position those candidates are: Jesse Robinson, Martha Woolsey, Joe R. Allen Jr., Chasidy Chappell, Mark McGregor, Rick Hendrickson, Kenneth R. Mitchell, Jeffrey Chris Morris, Rhonda C. Mills and Darla Hunt-Adams.
Eight candidates are eyeing the six council seats in Earlington. They are: Peggy Lou Babb, Michael Lee Crook, Barbara Ann Shelton, Vernon Gipson, Ann Gipson, Robert L. Cottoner, Jessica Pharris and Daniel Hartline.
Likewise in Mortons Gap, where eight candidates are seeking that city’s six council positions. They are: Preston E. Thompson, Rob Boucher, JoBeth Appleby, Kara Burrow, Tammy Vandiver, Roger Faulk, Anthony Burrow and Nancy Falk.
In Nortonville, seven candidates have filed for the six positions. Those candidates are: James K. Harrison, Kristal P. Stanley, Paul McPeek, Duane R. Dunlap, Greg Rodgers, Danny E. Gunn and Lucille Putty.
For Saint Charles residents, they will five candidates to choose from for the city’s four city commissioner member seats. Those seeking office are Corey Smith, Kathy Huddleston, Darlene Adams, Mary Ann Smith and Leo Huddelston.
In the first ever non-partisan city council election in the history of the city of Madisonville, the seats in the wards are contested this election. In Ward 2, Tony Space will face Amy Starr Sherman; in the fourth ward, Amy Watson Cruz will meet Larry W. Noffsinger; and in the sixth ward, Chad Menser will face Glenda P. Wade.
Races in Hanson and Nebo are uncontested, with just enough candidates filing for office as there are seats available.
