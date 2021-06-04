Baptist Health Madisonville’s Blood Bank is in critical need of blood donations, specifically type O+ blood, according to Kristy Quinn — a spokesperson for the hospital.
To be eligible to donate, donors must be fully vaccinated, which means it has been two weeks since the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after the first dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Donations are by appointment only at the hospital and the remote site at the Lion’s Club. To make an appointment, call 270-825-5150.
— Submitted
