The 2020-21 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule is beginning to take shape with the initial release of six nonconference games.
Opponents with confirmed dates so far include Kansas, Nov. 10, United Center, Chicago (Champions Classic); Georgia State, Nov. 20, Rupp Arena; Georgia Tech, Nov. 27, State Farm Arena, Atlanta (Holiday Hoopsgiving); Cleveland State, Nov. 30, Rupp Arena; Michigan, Dec. 6, The O2 Arena, London, England (Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase); and UCLA, Dec. 19, TBD (CBS Sports Showcase).
The games vs. Kansas, Georgia Tech and Michigan were previously announced as a part of neutral-site events. The fourth neutral-site game, the CBS Sports Classic, has been confirmed to be against UCLA.
The first of the four, tipping off the college basketball season for a third year in a row, will be the Champions Classic. UK will take on Kansas in the event for a fourth time, having defeated the Jayhawks in the Champions Classic in two of the previous three matchups.
The Wildcats own a 5-4 record in the Champions Classic after defeating Michigan State in Madison Square Garden in New York in 2019. This season’s game will take place in the United Center in Chicago, where UK is 7-3 all-time.
Kentucky last played Kansas in January 2019, a 71-63 win at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Jayhawks finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
In the future matchups of the Champions Classic, the Wildcats will play Duke on Nov. 9, 2021, back in Madison Square Garden and Michigan State on Nov. 8, 2022, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
