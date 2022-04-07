Life in all its forms has a rhythm. It is predictable that spring follows winter. Yet every year I hear people fascinated by the sudden changes in weather and the beauty of the long-awaited colors of the spring flowers. It is expected. It is dependable. It is predictable. Its complexity is beyond us. It signals changes in our activities, and for many our demeanor. It is a common experience we all share and appreciate.
Human beings were built to live life in rhythm with our environments. When we move away from an environment we know, it takes a while to find our balance. The distance can be ethnic, generational, cultural, religious, or geographic. If we move far enough away, we can experience culture shock. That means we must learn new ways of thinking and communicating, because those around us do not read the world in quite the same way.
There is wonder in understanding the rhythms of an environment while being around those who perceive it differently. The same words are used in different ways and sometimes they carry different weight. If I am amongst the poor in the Third World, I may speak of money poverty; they live it. If I am of a privileged group in the middle of a less privileged group, I may talk about justice; they may demand it.
To speak of the love of God or of “good parents” to those who have never experienced either can sound like a different world. Before explaining, one must live as a good example and listen. It is useless to throw a lifeline if we do not know where the drowning person is. Too often those explaining how to live or heal require those who are injured to get to a rope thrown on the wrong side of the boat.
We cannot hope to heal any divides in this world if we refuse to be in the presence of other human beings who live in the same world but experience it differently. We all experience springtime, rights of passage, joy, grief, and seasons of life. It is beautiful to hear how people come to their conclusions. Too often we only hear what someone thinks and may never know why they think that way. When we take time to get to “why,” we learn to appreciate and love each other more.
A few years ago, I recorded some interviews with people who had experienced the loss of a loved one within the last three years. It was a one question interview. The answers were only interrupted for the sake of clarification. The shortest one was thirty minutes. What fascinated me most about the answers when I transcribed and studied them was the magnificent rhythm and symmetry of the responses. They were all . . . poetic.
I believe this is how we are built. When given a chance to tell our stories we all have different styles. The things in common when sharing is that we never start at the beginning, and we rarely finish at the end. We take detours and explain things to make sure we are understood. All our stories have a pace and a rhythm to them. In the presence of those who will listen, we are all poets.
One way to experience the presence of others who think differently and express how they see the world is though poetry. For me this takes a little work. If I pick up something written a few hundred years ago it is necessary to understand a little of that world. If I read something that makes little sense to me, it is because I need to get closer to the perspective from which it speaks. If it offends, I need to calm myself and listen.
Poetry pulls us from our space into the presence of another to see something as they see it. It trains us to understand each other better. I believe that is why so much of the Old Testament (most of the prophetic material and nearly all the wisdom literature) is in poetic form. It has the power to transcend time and distance. Poetry can use language that presses us beyond our little worlds to grasp a better one.
April is national poetry month. Go experience the presence of another — read some poems.
