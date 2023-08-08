Q: I was raised in a non-Christian home. To me, the Bible was just another book. I have noticed my friend at the factory taking out a Bible and reading during our lunch break. Out of curiosity, I’m considering reading it. What’s so important about reading such an old book?
A: The Bible is God’s Word that has been preserved for us throughout the ages. The Holy Spirit inspired men to write it. In it, God reveals Himself fully and clearly. By reading it, we learn of God’s nature and His plan of redeeming us from our sins.
I urge you to read it like your friend is doing. By doing so, you’ll learn firsthand what a very special book the Bible is. The more you read it and begin to apply its teachings to your life the more special it will become to you.
For new readers of the Bible, I recommend you skip over and begin reading at the second section of the Bible call the “New Testament.” Read the four accounts of Jesus’ life and ministry listed under Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Then, read the rest of the New Testament before reading the first part, the Old Testament. Before one reads, it is helpful to pray a short prayer asking God to reveal Himself and He will certainly do so.
