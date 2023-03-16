Sports Calendar
TODAY
• Lady Storm softball vs Crittenden County — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons vs Ohio County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm vs Heritage Christian — 5:30 p.m.
March 17
• Lady Storm softball at Todd Central — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Marshall County — 6 p.m.
• Storm vs Grayson County — 6 p.m.
March 20
• Lady Storm softball vs Ohio County — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons at Henderson County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm at Crittenden County — 5:45 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Christian County — 6 p.m.
March 21
• Maroons at Apollo — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm vs UHA — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Owensboro Catholic — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at West Creek (Clarksville, TN) — 6 p.m.
March 23
• Lady Storm softball vs Dawson Springs (Double header) — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons at Hopkinsville — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Logan County — 6 p.m.
• Storm at Whitesville Trinity — 6 p.m.
March 24
• Lady Storm softball at Trigg County — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons vs McLean County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm vs Fort Campbell — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Caldwell County — 6 p.m.
March 25
• Lady Storm softball vs Whitesville Trinity (Double header) — 1 p.m.
• Maroons at Whitesville Trinity — TBA
March 27
• Lady Storm softball vs Logan County — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons vs Union County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm at Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Henderson County — 6 p.m.
March 28
• Storm at Dawson Springs — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons vs Christian County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at McCracken County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Crittenden County — 6 p.m.
March 30
• Storm vs Dawson Springs — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball vs Union County — 6 p.m.
March 31
• Lady Maroons softball at Bob Jones Classic — TBD
April 1
• Lady Maroons softball at Bob Jones Classic — TBD
April 3
• Maroons at Central Hardin — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons at George Rogers Clark — 7:30 p.m.
April 4
• Lady Storm softball vs Todd Central — 6 p.m.
April 7
• Lady Maroons softball at Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic — TBD
• Lady Storm softball vs West Creek (Clarksville, TN) — 6 p.m.
April 8
• Lady Maroons softball at Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic — TBD
April 10
• Lady Storm softball at Logan County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm at Maroons — 5:30 p.m.
April 11
• Maroons vs Todd Central — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball vs Hopkinsville — 6 p.m.
• Storm vs Paducah Tilghman (2A Sectional) — 6 p.m.
April 13
• Lady Storm softball vs Ft. Campbell/Webster County — 6 p.m.
• Maroons at Storm — 5:30 p.m.
April 14
• Maroons vs Owensboro Catholic — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball in KY 2A Section at Union County — 7:30 p.m.
April 15
• Maroons vs UHA — Noon
• Lady Storm softball vs Grayson County at Jesse Huff Inv. — Noon
• Storm at Livingston Central — Noon
• Lady Storm softball vs McLean County at Jesse Huff Inv. — 4 p.m.
April 17
• Lady Storm softball at Ohio County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm vs Crittenden County — 5:45 p.m.
April 18
• Lady Storm softball at Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons at Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm at UHA — 5:30 p.m.
April 20
• Lady Storm softball vs Trigg County — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons vs Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm vs Livingston Central — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Livingston Central — 6 p.m.
April 21
• Storm at Heritage Christian — 5 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Hopkins Central — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons at Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
April 22
• Lady Storm softball vs Butler County at Muhlenberg County Stampede — 9 a.m.
• Maroons vs Apollo — 11 a.m.
• Lady Storm softball vs Whitesville Trinity at Muhlenberg County Stampede — Noon
• Lady Storm softball vs Warren East at Muhlenberg County Stampede — 1:30 p.m.
April 24
• Lady Maroons softball vs Hopkins Central — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons vs Henderson County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm at Union County — 5:45 p.m.
April 25
• Storm vs Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons at Ohio County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Caldwell County — 6 p.m.
April 27
• Storm at Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Union County — 6 p.m.
April 28
• Storm at Fort Campbell — 5:45 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Marshall County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Murray — 6 p.m.
April 29
• Maroons vs Murray — Noon
May 1
• Lady Maroons softball at Daviess County — 6 p.m.
• Storm at McLean County — 6 p.m.
May 2
• Maroons vs Hopkinsville — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm at Muhlenberg County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Dawson Springs (double header) 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Fort Campbell — 6 p.m.
May 4
• Storm at Ohio County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Union County — 6 p.m.
May 5
• Lady Storm softball vs Caldwell — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Russellville — 6 p.m.
May 8
• Storm vs Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Lyon County — 6 p.m.
• Maroons at Owensboro — 6 p.m.
May 9
• Maroons at Christian County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm vs Union County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Mt. Vernon (IN) — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Webster County — 6 p.m.
May 11
• Storm vs Trigg County — 5:45 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Webster County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Hopkinsville — 6 p.m.
May 12
• Lady Maroons softball at Trigg County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball vs Butler County — 6 p.m.
• Storm at Grayson County — 6 p.m.
