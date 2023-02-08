LEXINGTON — Kentucky missed yet another opportunity to improve its NCAA Tournament resume Tuesday as it suffered a 88-73 home loss to Arkansas in a Quad 1 battle.
UK fell to 1-7 against Quad 1 opponents with the loss, 16-8 overall and 7-4 in conference play with the loss. The loss also snapped the team’s six-game SEC winning streak. Arkansas improved to 17-7 and 6-5 in conference play.
Kentucky entered today widely projected to land one of the final four byes to the NCAA Tournament, but another Quad 1 loss and third home loss keeps the Wildcats firmly on the bubble with seven regular season games remaining.
“Give Arkansas credit,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “They were physical. They drove the ball, our rim protection was awful. Can’t get guys to body up. They did a great job of bodying us up. All the the blocks ... they jumped with two hands, they bodied up.”
The victory/loss came without backup point guard Sahvir Wheeler who missed Tuesday’s contest due to an ankle injury sustained during practice.
Kentucky was led in scoring by Cason Wallace with 24 points. He was joined in double figures by Chris Livingston (13) and Antonio Reeves (11) and Jacob Toppin (11).
It was another rough game for both Oscar Tshiebwe and CJ Fredrick as Tshiebwe logged just seven points while Fredrick shot 0-for-4 from the field in a scoreless effort.
There was one point I said we’re throwing it to him every time. We were trying to get it into him. I thought he worked at times and other times they were getting around the post, they trapped them, or they just bodied him. I was doing some stuff to let him get some jump shots. Just get him going. He’s got to be better for us and he will be,” Calipari said of Tshiebwe.
“His ribs were bothering him,” Calipari added of Fredrick. “The only thing I kept saying is ‘as the balls coming to you, you’ve got to have your feet moving so you can catch and shoot it. If you’re flat-footed, ball fake every time.
“We need him to get some of those shots, but he’s another one that probably should not have played.”
Arkansas was led by Ricky Council IV with 20 points. He was joined in double figures by Anthony Black (19), Makhel Mitchell (15), Davonte Davis (15) and Jordan Walsh (13)
Kentucky’s defense had no answers for the Arkansas offense Tuesday night as the Razorbacks shot 62.7% from the field and 44.4% from three.
“You’re not gonna win a game if they’re shooting 72%,” Calipari said. “We tried some zone. We did some different things. We switched it up. They just got downhill and no one in there wanted to body up, which is what they did to us.”
UK fell behind by six after Council threw a lob to Black for a dunk with 5:29 left in the first half to put the Hogs on a 6-0 run. The fastbreak slam caused Calipari to call timeout and his team responded as it went on a 12-5 run to briefly take a 38-37 lead after a step-back jumper from Wallace.
Arkansas would take a 41-40 lead into halftime after Calipari was called for a technical foul after pleading his case after the officials appeared to miss a traveling violation against Makhi Mitchell of the Razorbacks, allowing Black to make two free throws, but a jumper from Daimion Collins at the first half buzzer pulled UK back within one heading into the break..
The second half got off to an ugly start for the Cats as Arkansas jumped out to a 6-0 run behind a pair of fastbreak dunks off turnovers from Black that put the Razorbacks up 47-40 with 18:39 to play, causing Kentucky to call another timeout.
“We just started off pretty slow. Had a few turnovers early [in the second half],” Wallace said postgame. “I mean, that really set the tone for them early and in the second half.”
Arkansas would extend its lead to 14 with 6:4o to go after a layup from Black and never looked back as UK shot just 40% from the field in the second half while the Razorbacks shot 72%.
Kentucky will be back in action Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, where it will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a rematch of a Jan. 17 85-71 victory at Rupp Arena.
