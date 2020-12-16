Hospital asks for community support in fight against COVID-19
To the editor:
The number of COVID-19 cases in our community is rapidly rising, and our hospital beds are filling with those too ill to quarantine at home and care for themselves. It is critically important that we take action now.
We want to continue to provide the excellent care that you’ve come to expect from Baptist Health Madisonville — to you and to your loved ones — when you need it most. We have been preparing to handle a surge of patients, but there is a limit. There may come a point when our hospital will be too full to treat all of you with the virus and those with other medical needs. We are not there yet, but we don’t want to come to that crossroad.
For the last nine months, our healthcare professionals have stood united in the fight against COVID-19. We have rejoiced with those who recovered, and mourned with those who suffered a loss. Now, as COVID-19 cases reach record levels, we ask that you stand with us. As inpatient demand remains high and strains on staffing have continued to increase, we believe the time for more diligent action is now and is in the hands of each individual.
While the nation awaits a vaccine, the actions and behaviors of people remain the sole determinant of increases or decreases in viral spread. Please, for the health and safety of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors, wear a mask. Avoid gatherings — not just with strangers, but with extended family members. Don’t stand or be near people who don’t live with you. Wash your hands often. With the holiday season here, please celebrate responsibly in a scaled-back fashion that limits the virus’s spread.
No single health measure is 100% effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. They must be used together. That’s why we ask you to take every precaution possible to limit the spread in our community and save lives. We know people are tired and they’re frustrated. This has been a marathon of a fight and the race is not over. We realize it in our own workforce — these amazing physicians, nurses and other support staff that have been fighting on the frontlines for the last nine months are still there, giving it their all. We’re all feeling the effects.
A little bit of sacrifice and support from you can make a big difference for many. We are going to get past this. And we will get past it by working together.
Robert L. Ramey,
MBA, FACHE
President
Wayne Lipson, M.D.
Chief Medical Officer
Christy Littrell,
BSN, RN-BC
Chief Nursing
Officer — Interim
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.